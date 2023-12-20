(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat)

A new U.S. professional women’s volleyball league — Pro Volleyball Federation (PFV) — announced Wednesday that it finalized its first media rights deal with CBS Sports.

According to Sportico, the multiyear agreement will cover domestic and international rights. The league will begin its inaugural season in January, with a minimum of 10 matches scheduled to air on CBS in 2024. The semifinals and championship match of the PVF’s championship weekend will also be aired as part of Wednesday’s agreement

“This is another groundbreaking day in the history of Pro Volleyball Federation,” said PVF co-founder Dave Whinham. “We have a great partner that believes in the growth of professional volleyball in North America. We are very proud of this relationship and excited about the dynamic new ways we will be able to present our matches within the CBS Sports platform.”

PVF matches on CBS Sports will predominantly be broadcast on CBS Sports Network in 2024, with possible occasions for games to be aired on CBS during the partnership period. The complete national broadcast schedule for the league, as well as details of other media rights partners, will be revealed at a later time, per Sportico.

This agreed-upon media deal marks a new era for professional women’s volleyball in the U.S., paving the way for increased exposure and audience growth.

[Sportico]