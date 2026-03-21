Credit: CBS

The NCAA Tournament never fails to provide entertainment, both on the court and in the studio. The dancing “TeamMojis” are a fan favorite studio feature, although CBS has scaled back their usage.

Throwback to the 2021 Sweet 16 dance party in the CBS March Madness studio. (Has anyone seen the dancing “TeamMojis” this year on the March Madness coverage?) #MarchMadness #NCAATournamentpic.twitter.com/VH9r8pSzt5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2026

This year, fans got to experience “Old Ball” make its debut in the CBS studio, although it’s toeing the line between entertaining and downright frightening.

“We all know the big dance is all about big shots on the world’s biggest stage,” March Madness studio host Nate Burleson started the segment with on Saturday. “Renee and Charles, I need y’all to head over to the rack. Go ahead and grab a ball and help us understand what is going through the mind of these players when they have the ball in their hands, when the game is on the line.”

“I’m better looking than that. That looks like (Clark Kellogg),” Charles Barkley said when he found Old Ball sitting on the studio ball rack.

“Terrifying. This is the stuff nightmares are made of,” Renee Montgomery added.

“You’re very, very nice,” Old Ball responded after Barkley told him he had pretty eyes. “Unfortunately, I asked the cameraman if I was in focus. He said, ‘Unfortunately, yes, you are in focus.’ They don’t like me as much as you guys do. And he’s not the only one. The makeup girl said they’re going to fix me in post, and then the editor quit!”

“I’m better looking than that, that looks like Clark” 😂😂 ‘OB’ stopped by the set to visit our squad pic.twitter.com/5KdRwABayw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2026

Old Ball closed out the segment with a smooch on Barkley’s cheek.