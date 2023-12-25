Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is stalked by THE CLAW on Nickelodeon’s Nickmas broadcast. Credit: Nickelodeon

The Nickelodeon Nickmas broadcast featured a lot of silly, innocuously hilarious things amid a pretty sturdy broadcast. But certainly, viewers were treated to something hilariously absurd during the Kansas City Chiefs–Las Vegas Raiders game. Specifically what “happened” to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Color commentator Nate Burleson, who appears weekly on ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS, explained on the broadcast that he felt the Chiefs and Reid needed a “pick me up.” They didn’t look right all day and wound up losing 20-14 after another dismal showing offensively. So, nothing Burleson said was incorrect.

Then the Nickmas broadcast trotted something hilarious out. A claw! It looked reminiscent of the famed claw game that you’ve seen in boardwalks, amusement parks, and otherwise forever.

After a bit of, well, jostling and maneuvering, the big orange Nickelodeon blimp (no doubt used through VR technology) grabbed hold of Reid and, well, picked him up alright!

“Wait, when I said he needs a pick me up, I didn’t mean this!” Burleson hilariously said. He and broadcaster Noah Eagle “explained” that they only did it because the Kansas City offense needed a boost.

Unfortunately, that boost never came for KC. We did get this hilariously absurd moment out of it though. So at least everyone can have a small victory.

Nickelodeon’s broadcasts continue to bring a good dose of informing, calling the action, and keeping everything fun and lighthearted. Who knows what the network will have in store for its Super Bowl coverage? They promised to be “live from Bikini Bottom,” so maybe we’ll get Patrick Star on commentary again like last year.

[NFL]