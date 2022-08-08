Sunday was Sir Nick Faldo’s final broadcast for CBS Sports, which was announced earlier this year.

CBS paid tribute to Faldo with a video montage, and cut back to the broadcast booth for his farewell with Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch, and Frank Nobilo. It got emotional very quickly.

Cheers to a remarkable career, Sir Nick Faldo ? We will miss you, @NickFaldo006. pic.twitter.com/qFPuqeTuAn — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2022

Earlier in the broadcast, Baker-Finch and Nobilo both paid tribute to Faldo.

It's been a great honor. A very emotional farewell to @NickFaldo006 from long-time playing partner and friend Ian Baker-Finch. pic.twitter.com/MNorK9qCVB — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2022

"As a fellow broadcaster, as a fellow golfer, but more importantly as a friend, thanks man."@frank_nobilo shares a few special words with @NickFaldo006 during Sir Nick's final CBS broadcast. pic.twitter.com/gh53UbjP38 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 7, 2022

Sorry, it’s getting a little dusty in here.

Faldo’s work at CBS will definitely be missed, and Trevor Immelman has some big shoes to fill.