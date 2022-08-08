CBSGolfBy Joe Lucia on

Sunday was Sir Nick Faldo’s final broadcast for CBS Sports, which was announced earlier this year.

CBS paid tribute to Faldo with a video montage, and cut back to the broadcast booth for his farewell with Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch, and Frank Nobilo. It got emotional very quickly.

Earlier in the broadcast, Baker-Finch and Nobilo both paid tribute to Faldo.

Sorry, it’s getting a little dusty in here.

Faldo’s work at CBS will definitely be missed, and Trevor Immelman has some big shoes to fill.

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia