Nickelodeon will again air a CBS NFL Wild Card game in January, per a Wednesday release.

This will be the sixth NFL game to receive a Nickelodeon alternate broadcast and the third in the Wild Card round. Nickelodeon also aired alternate broadcasts of Super Bowl LVIII and Christmas Day games in both 2022 and 2023.

Details of the actual Nickelodeon broadcast remain sparse, with further information coming in the future. All games to date have been called by Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson, with various Nickelodeon stars (among others) joining the pair.

The games have also featured Nickelodeon-centric graphics, including a whole lot of slime, and animated characters from Nickelodeon shows.

Nickelodeon also airs a weekly NFL show called NFL Slimetime, hosted by Burleson. There has been no announcement yet as to whether or not the show will return for the 2024 season, which would be its fourth on the air.

There wasn’t much question about whether or not Paramount would keep leaning into alternate broadcasts on Nickelodeon this season, even without a Christmas Day game. Going all-out with a Wild Card game has been the Paramount way over the last few seasons, and the company has clearly seen enough success with that strategy to continue going down that route.