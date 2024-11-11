Photo Credit: CBS

One of the biggest games of the NFL season will be played in Week 11 when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs. To hype the game up, CBS, the network broadcasting the game, made an unusual decision.

Outside of the AFC Championship Game and (when CBS is broadcasting it) the Super Bowl, The NFL Today is strictly a studio show. But it was announced on Sunday that The NFL Today will be in Orchard Park, broadcasting CBS’ longtime pregame show on location at Highmark Stadium.

“Coach has allowed me to throw him through a table,” JJ Watt said, referencing Bill Cowher. “So tune in for that alone.”

“We’re gonna be in the parking lot, JB,” Cowher said to James Brown. “So a lot of things can happen.”

“Bills Mafia, we’re on the way, baby,” Nate Burleson added.

THE NFL TODAY IS HEADED TO BUFFALO 🔥 See you next week, Bills Mafia pic.twitter.com/rZRQOXHKGs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2024

This will be Week 11’s only 4:25 ET and will be broadcast nationally.

The game could hardly be bigger. Kansas City enters Week 11 at 9-0, the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team. Buffalo, meanwhile has the second-best record in the AFC at 8-2. The Chiefs and Bills also played two classic games last year, with Buffalo pulling out a narrow victory in the regular season meeting and Kansas City doing the same in the playoffs.

