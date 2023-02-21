On Tuesday, NFL Network announced the hiring of reporter Sherree Burruss from CBS Sports.

In her new role, “Burruss will provide content on multiple platforms across NFL Network and the NFL app, covering stories across the league nationally and contributing news and reports on shows year-round.”

Last summer, Burruss was named the lead college football reporter for CBS Sports Network, working with Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor primarily on Mountain West games. She also served as a sideline reporter when CBS aired a pair of SEC games, working with Tom McCarthy and Rick Neuheisel in 2022.

Prior to her work on CBSSN, Burruss was an NFL on CBS sideline reporter, primarily working with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton.

Following Burruss’ departure, CBS will now need to fill that top reporter job on CBS Sports Network’s college football broadcasts for the second straight year. Jenny Dell held the role before Burruss, but replaced Jamie Erdahl as the SEC on CBS sideline reporter for the 2022 season.

