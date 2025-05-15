Photo Credits: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images (Aaron Rodgers, left); Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images (Jim Nantz, right).

During the NFL Network’s schedule release show on Wednesday, Jim Nantz made his pitch for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shortly after the schedule was released, NFL Network host Rich Eisen noted that the New York Jets will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. He took the Steelers opening the season against one of Rodgers’ former teams as a sign that the NFL thinks the free agent quarterback will sign with Pittsburgh. Later in the show, Eisen interviewed Nantz, who joined in from Quail Hollow, the site of the PGA Championship.

Nantz seemed to agree with Eisen’s take. Furthermore, he really wants to see it happen.

Looking at the schedule, Nantz saw three late-season Steelers’ games — Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Week 14 at the Baltimore Ravens and Week 16 at the Detroit Lions — as particularly intriguing. All three of those games are scheduled to be covered by CBS. Noting that, Nantz made his pitch.

“I don’t know if you’re watching, Aaron Rodgers, I hope you are,” Nantz said, with Eisen laughing. “But I want you to know that I’m passing the hat here at Quail Hollow. And we’re taking up a collection. I think we can run this thing up to somewhere close to — just again, a few of my colleagues and some friends — we want to see you in the Steel City this season. And we’re willing to contribute, I think we can up close to seven figures as a feel-good sign of appreciation. Just to kick in, a little incentive for you to be in Pittsburgh this year.”

Nantz wasn’t quite done.

“We need the Steelers to be good,” he said of CBS. “They need you. I saw you play last year. The numbers were really good, a lot better than people gave you credit for. And I know you can still play. I know you can still play. And you get doubled up with Mike Tomlin and T.J. Watt on that defense. I think it’d be a great thing. Let’s get this thing done. I am just making a personal appeal. We want you, we need you and we look forward to seeing you.”