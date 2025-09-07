A look at the new NFL scorebug CBS debuted for the 2025 season during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. Photo Credit: CBS Photo Credit: CBS
By Matt Clapp on

The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season is here, and with that, CBS Sports has debuted a new scorebug.

CBS showed off its new scorebug with four NFL games in the early window on Sunday.

One of those games is between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in Foxborough. Here’s a look at the scorebug and graphics in action for a Raiders touchdown pass from Geno Smith:

And here’s how the CBS scorebug looks as Aaron Rodgers makes his Pittsburgh Steelers debut as boos rain down from New York Jets fans in his return to MetLife Stadium:

Compare that to the previous CBS NFL scorebug:

So far, reviews of the new scorebug from CBS viewers have been mostly positive.

The most common response has been that the new CBS scorebug is better than the new Fox scorebug, which debuted in the preseason.

Better than FOX

Better than FOX

It’s better than the terrible fox one.

It's better than the terrible fox one.

One complaint has been that the new CBS scorebug is too big.

The new CBS scorebug initially didn’t fit on Sunday’s NFL RedZone broadcast, but an adjustment was made within the first hour. However, that adjustment resulted in the CBS Sports logo not being fully visible on the top right of the screen. That’s something viewers won’t care about, but it’s not ideal for CBS.

