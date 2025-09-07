Photo Credit: CBS

The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season is here, and with that, CBS Sports has debuted a new scorebug.

CBS showed off its new scorebug with four NFL games in the early window on Sunday.

One of those games is between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in Foxborough. Here’s a look at the scorebug and graphics in action for a Raiders touchdown pass from Geno Smith:

A look at the new CBS NFL scorebug in action. Thoughts? 🏈📺 #NFL pic.twitter.com/SXSHB5yQ16 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2025

And here’s how the CBS scorebug looks as Aaron Rodgers makes his Pittsburgh Steelers debut as boos rain down from New York Jets fans in his return to MetLife Stadium:

And here’s the new CBS NFL scorebug in action for the Steelers-Jets game as Aaron Rodgers is met with boos from Jets fans in his Steelers debut. It’s also the CBS broadcasting debut for J.J. Watt. 🏈📺🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/mKwlJTC6tM pic.twitter.com/oytFSoCeyX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2025

Compare that to the previous CBS NFL scorebug:

Patrick Mahomes with a rushing TD to give the Chiefs the lead back! Jim Nantz with the call for CBS. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/MZphd9lu9p — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2025

So far, reviews of the new scorebug from CBS viewers have been mostly positive.

The most common response has been that the new CBS scorebug is better than the new Fox scorebug, which debuted in the preseason.

Love the new CBS NFL scorebug! Miles better than what Fox debuted. Looks great! https://t.co/5XMxu6iwn3 — Joe Dahlke (@TheJoeDahlke) September 7, 2025

Better than Fox. The Fox one is awful — Tim Clark (@timclark89) September 7, 2025

One complaint has been that the new CBS scorebug is too big.

Yup.. way too big https://t.co/gbwD66M7Y8 — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 7, 2025

Unnecessarily big. — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnor) September 7, 2025

The new CBS scorebug initially didn’t fit on Sunday’s NFL RedZone broadcast, but an adjustment was made within the first hour. However, that adjustment resulted in the CBS Sports logo not being fully visible on the top right of the screen. That’s something viewers won’t care about, but it’s not ideal for CBS.