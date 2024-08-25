CBS’ new scorebug, which earned mixed reviews during the Super Bowl, has not aged well in the eyes of many fans. Photo Credit: CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ new NFL scorebug might have, pardon the expression, a few bugs to work out.

The new scorebug debuted during Super Bowl LVIII and drew mixed reviews, as some viewers liked it, while others hated it.

But the scorebug got another showing in Sunday’s Denver Broncos-Arizona Cardinals game, and reviews trended more negative.

CBS is back with the scorebug that debuted in February for Super Bowl LVIII. Viewer reactions were very mixed: https://t.co/QkQOBY7RxT Here’s the scorebug in action now, with an example of what it looks like when there’s a penalty flag. 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/AKAewX8xHx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 25, 2024

Social media users threw around terms such as “ugly,” “stinks,” “terrible,” “awful,” etc.

That scorebug stinks https://t.co/Lv8kN7STrN — Are Sports Important? (@IOnlySayFacts) August 25, 2024

The New CBS Scorebug is awful https://t.co/DDU67aESrf — Shawn Stewart (@S4AStewart) August 25, 2024

The CBS NFL scorebug is ugly looking. Should have stuck to last year — Vic Ferreira (@JTtheVic) August 25, 2024

It’s not unusual for fans to respond when a network changes a scorebug. ESPN unveiled a new scorebug for its 2024 college football coverage, to generally positive reviews.

Some fans might be amused that others can get so worked up about scorebugs. For many, they’re nothing but background noise, barely noticeable. Others, however, dissect a scorebug with the eye of a graphic arts designer.

The most specific complaints about the new CBS bug involved the choice of font.

The font looks amateur. — Troy Appel (@tdappel) August 25, 2024

This bug still looks like it was designed in Microsoft Excel 97. https://t.co/Ue2TkK12yv — Tony Miller (@tmiller2462) August 25, 2024



For reference, here’s a look at previous CBS scorebugs.

Every Super Bowl scorebug in CBS history: pic.twitter.com/8r0WbrM0kf — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) February 11, 2024

To be fair, some viewers complimented the new look.

The new scorebug for CBS. It will get hate because it is worse than their previous but it’s genuinely not terrible. It has team locations, logos, and colors. Time, play lock, quarters and timeouts are clearly marked as well. Even possession is visible. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/2lLQcefse2 — Scorebugwatch (@scorebugwatch) August 25, 2024

It’s perfect. What could possibly be a problem? It’s clean, clear, simple and easy to read. — B (@Packers__B) August 25, 2024



Perhaps CBS could tweak the font a bit. Or it could stand pat. As we’ve seen with past complaints about new scorebugs, fans quickly get used to the new look.

[CBS Sports]