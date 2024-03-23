Kansas got eliminated from the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a lopsided 89-68 loss to Gonzaga, but CBS added to Jayhawks’ fans’ misery with a botched graphic.

With Gonzaga holding a huge 80-55 lead late in the second half, the CBS cameras cut to a shot of one of the greatest stars in Kansas history, a player who led the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA Tournament championship.

Who can ever forget Kansas legend “Danning Manning.” Or at least that’s how CBS identified former Jayhawks forward Danny Manning in the graphic.

Nothing went right for Kansas today- even with the CBS graphics. Jayhawks legend "Danning" Manning in attendance. 🏀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8UI8IF1kuG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 23, 2024

One would think the three-time Kansas All-American, who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft, deserved a better fate than to have his name botched on live TV.

Manning did not look very happy in the shot, whether because the Jayhawks were losing by 25 or because he somehow knew he was being referred to as “Danning Manning” remains to be seen.

Hey, we all make mistakes at the office and TV production crews are not immune. Only when the CBS chyron operator makes a mistake during the NCAA Tournament, millions will see it live, and countless more will see it when the mistake makes the rounds on social media. That’s what happened Saturday, although the reaction wasn’t quite enough to send the term “Danning Manning” viral.

