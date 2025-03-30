Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS has revealed the schedule for next week’s March Madness games.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four, taking place in San Antonio, Texas, will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET, per an announcement by CBS on Sunday. The first game will feature the winner of Michigan State and Auburn playing the West Regional champion Florida. Then, Houston will take on Duke in the second game of the night, scheduled for an approximate tip time of 8:49 p.m. ET.

The Final Four will once again be called by the broadcast trio of play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle alongside analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. It’ll be the group’s second Final Four together after Eagle replaced Jim Nantz as the lead voice of the men’s tournament last year.

Should Auburn win its Elite Eight game, it’ll be the second time ever that all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four. That’s something that bodes well for March Madness viewership as, despite what people might think, the nation’s top teams tend to draw more viewers than Cinderella teams.

Tip off for this season’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game, which will be contested the Monday immediately following the Final Four, has been moved up 30 minutes from its traditional start time. The title game will now begin at 8:50 p.m. ET as opposed to the 9:20 p.m. ET tip that fans had become accustomed to.