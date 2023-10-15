Nate Burleson may have split his pants going hard on the NFL on CBS Sunday. Credit: CBS

CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson has emerged as one of the strongest personalities on the NFL pregame show circuit. Burleson has maintained such a presence that he’s appeared on the ‘CBS Morning Show’ and any of Nickelodeon’s NFL coverage. Sunday seemed like an ordinary day for the former NFL receiver.

The ‘NFL on CBS‘ pregame show took an interesting turn on Sunday morning. The cast of Burleson, James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, J.J. Watt, and Phil Simms rocked out with guitars. Burleson, though, took his performance to another level.

Strumming the guitar with a Miami Dolphins logo on it, he sang the praises for the team, specifically head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He then slammed his guitar down on the ground, breaking it into pieces.

Then, while Burleson stood back looking at the wreckage, he dropped another gem. “I think I split my pants!” Burleson said.

"I think I split my pants!" @NateBurleson went a little too hard while smashing guitars today ? ? pic.twitter.com/FZfeYc7AM2 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023

Burleson’s performance and subsequent pants-ripping may remind you of the time SpongeBob SquarePants did it, which is kind of funny when you consider the Viacom-Nickelodeon synergy. But obviously, not even Burleson can replicate “Ripped Pants,” no matter how much he tried.

NFL pregame shows don’t often differentiate from the norm. So, it was amusing to see this segment play out on CBS Sunday morning. A credit to the always exuberant Nate Burleson for turning it all into something.

[NFL on CBS]