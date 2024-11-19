Nate Burleson made a bet with a “shirtless Bills fan named Justin” before Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game. Photo Credit: NFL on CBS

Nate Burleson is a man of his word so he wants to settle a bet he lost Sunday. But there’s a problem because the NFL on CBS studio analyst can’t find the fan he bet with before the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game.

Luckily, Burleson has some video of the fan and he’s seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Burleson did a report Sunday in a crowd of “Bills Mafia” fans at Highmark Stadium and one fan bet him Buffalo would beat the Chiefs.

“Bills win, easy dub (win), I get Nate Burleson’s jacket,” the shirtless fan said, pointing to Burleson’s red jacket.

The Bills won, 30-21.

“Alright, so a bet is a bet,” Burleson said in a video Sunday night. The video replayed his encounter earlier in the day with the fan.

“I believe your name is Justin, the shirtless man in the overalls,” Burleson said. “(You) called me out, I bet my jacket, if the Bills win, you get it. We looked for you after the game, you were not at the location that we agreed upon. But it’s the internet, baby. We’re going to find you.”

“A bet is a bet.” 😂 We need the internet’s help getting this man his new jacket @nateburleson pic.twitter.com/LR8eNHDe7Y — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 18, 2024



It cannot be that hard to find a shirtless Bills fan named Justin in the Buffalo area, especially with Burleson’s video circulating on social media. Burleson has a message for the fan.

“So hit me up on X, IG, however, you can reach me. Imma mail it out to you,” Burleson said. “But I need a photo of you in the overalls, with the jacket, alright.

“Make sure you clean all that Twisted Tea off first, though.”

[NFL on CBS]