Credit: Front Office Sports

Despite a strong, decade-long career in the NFL, Nate Burleson has quickly become just as well-known as a television host as he is for being a football analyst.

Since 2021, Burleson has worked as a cohost of CBS Mornings, one of the most prominent roles in daytime network television. And in addition to his role as a panelist on The NFL Today for CBS Sports, Burleson this spring made his debut as a studio host on the network’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament coverage.

The telegenic and sharp Burleson is clearly a rising star, interviewing politicians in the morning before breaking down the biggest matchups on the gridiron each Sunday.

Burleson’s impressive career trajectory could make him the rare former athlete to become a TV studio host, as CBS legend James Brown approaches age 80.

In an interview with Front Office Sports released this week, Burleson confirmed his interest in the hosting role, but said he is not trying to replace Brown as host of The NFL Today, describing Brown as a mentor and insisting he wants Brown to occupy that seat as long as he wants.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Burleson said when asked of his interest. “I say that with the fullest sense of humility as I can.”

“I want James Brown around for as long as I can have him. I have learned so much, I wouldn’t be the person I am on-camera if it wasn’t for JB. So selfishly, I want to keep learning from one of the greatest to ever do it. And I don’t want a call from anybody else if I ever get that seat. I want JB to call me.”

Burleson also revealed that Brown was instrumental during his CBS Sports interview process, and was the one to deliver the news that Burleson had been hired.

Nevertheless, it is interesting to see Burleson directly express interest in the host’s seat and even publicly imagine a world in which he got it. Given that new CBS ownership recently affirmed its commitment to Burleson in the form of a contract extension at CBS Mornings, it would not be a surprise if the former NFL wideout had already talked with management about a future in Brown’s role.

Brown, for his part, recently suggested he could remain on air for as much as another decade. CBS is in the process of renegotiating its broadcast rights deal with the NFL after a change of ownership from its merger with Skydance last summer.