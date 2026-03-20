Credit: CBS Sports/TNT Sports

It was announced in February that former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson would serve as a studio host for CBS Sports and TNT Sports during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, Burleson, an NFL on CBS studio analyst and a co-host of CBS Mornings, made his debut as a March Madness studio host during first-round coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Burleson worked alongside Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith on Road to the Final Four, leading the discussion on Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games.

The former 11-year NFL wideout was very active as part of the conversations in a way that seems almost as much like an analyst — a role he’s had for many years on the NFL side — as a traditional host. And that’s surely something that he’s been encouraged to do.

After returning from a commercial break, Burleson told viewers, “Welcome back to the Road to the Final Four. I am *not* Ernie Johnson. Ernie has already advanced to the Final Four. I am Nate Burleson.”

“Welcome back to the Road to the Final Four. I am *not* Ernie Johnson. Ernie has already advanced to the Final Four. I am Nate Burleson…” #MarchMadness #NCAATournament [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 8:23 PM

Burleson is replacing Johnson for the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, with Johnson — the Inside the NBA host — making the choice to have a reduced March Madness workload this year. With Johnson’s two-week absence, and with longtime CBS Sports studio host Greg Gumbel passing away in December 2024, the search has been on to find studio hosts to replace two legends in the craft.

Adam Zucker and Adam Lefkoe were already in place as two of the March Madness hosts for CBS and TNT Sports, and now Burleson joins the mix. It will be fascinating to see how the versatile Burleson does in the role, but CBS and TNT Sports are likely pleased with the results from day one.

Burleson made Awful Announcing’s list of eight NBA, WNBA, and NCAA announcers to watch this spring.