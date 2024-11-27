Photo Credit: CBS Sports

For those who enjoy clever double entendres, CBS Sports Golazo Network’s Champions League coverage offered enhanced Brest analysis Tuesday night.

Brest faced Barcelona, and Kate Scott (née Abdo), Thierry Henry, and Jamie Carragher commented at length on the French side with the unintentionally funny name. But before they started, Scott told fellow panelist, and former Manchester City star, Micah Richards he could not participate. He’s been known to drop a Brest pun or two.

“We are going to do a segment about Brest,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, we do feel you have consistently proven that you can’t stay professional in these segments where we are talking about Brest. So production would like to ask you, are you comfortable with just staying silent?”

“C’mon, Kate, I can do this,” Richards protested.

“We think it’s for the best,” Scott said.

“You can’t trust me?” Richards asked.

“No, experience has taught us not to trust you in this area,” Scott concluded.

So Scott, Henry, and Carragher talked about Brest.

“So after four games, who here likes Brest?” Scott asked. Carragher raised his hand.

“You like Brest?” Scott asked.

“I like the shape of them,” Carragher replied.

And so it went, with Scott, Carragher, and Henry trading double entendres, while Richards shook his head, laughed, smiled, waved his arms and most of all looked like he wanted to participate.

Scott had the perfect setup questions ready:

“How much do you enjoy watching [Brest]? Would you pay to watch them?”

“Do you think Brest could get exposed tonight?”

Another question was a bit risqué to repeat here, but everyone seemed to be having fun. Except Richards.

They really banned @MicahRichards from this segment and it’s probably for the Brest 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kxHTEbATLQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 26, 2024



Finally, Scott turned to Richards and asked, “Give us your take on Brest, seriously Micah.”

Richards quickly transitioned into serious mode. Yet he had to be thinking about the fun he’d missed in the earlier discussion.

[CBS Sports Golazo]