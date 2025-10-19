Credit: CBS

We’ve all seen it a million times before. It’s fourth-and-short, the offense remains on the field, and the quarterback’s cadence sounds like a hyena as he tries to draw the defense offside for an easy first down. It almost never works, though it’s almost always worth a shot anyway.

Faced with a fourth-and-one from their own 40-yard-line in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faced this familiar situation. The Chiefs lined up in a jumbo package. Mahomes starts yelling away, sending running backs in motion, and the CBS booth of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo sniff out the hard count.

“Trying to draw them offside,” Romo says.

Then, something weird happened. Mahomes can clearly be heard on the broadcast saying, “This f*cking never f*cking works man,” after his second attempt at drawing the Raiders offside. It seemed like another futile attempt to earn a cheap first down.

Romo clearly heard the f-bombs, beginning to apologize on the broadcast before Mahomes abruptly snapped the ball and handed it to Kareem Hunt for a first down. Mahomes’ expletive-laden frustration was all a ruse.

Patrick Mahomes fools both Tony Romo and the Raiders. “This f*cking never f*cking works.” It did here. pic.twitter.com/6J2LXsODj5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2025

“Oh, there they go!” Nantz exclaimed.

“He was faking it! He got ya!” Romo said in disbelief. “Andy Reid is unbelievable. Pete Carroll even knows this. We’re going to make you think we’re trying to draw you offside … and Mahomes goes, ‘Ah! It never works. It never stinking works.’ Let me just try it again. Boom, first down.”

“That’s all acting,” Nantz said.

This is exactly the type of play only the Chiefs would run. There isn’t a more creative team in the league when it comes to these types of plays.

For CBS, it’s probably the only time the broadcast would be happy to pickup multiple f-bombs loud and clear.