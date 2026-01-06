Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Star quarterbacks think they can do it all.

First, Tom Brady jumped into Fox’s lead NFL booth, quickly becoming one of the top analysts in football after just two full seasons behind the mic. But Brady also jumped headfirst into a new venture shortly after his playing career came to a close. He purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

That conflict of interest has been written about ad nauseam at sites like ours. Rightfully so. Having a top broadcaster also have a direct ownership stake in one of the teams he covers is completely unprecedented. And if the Raiders ever get good — or at least good enough for Fox’s top booth to call some of their games — it’s an issue that will once again be brought to the forefront.

But it seems like now there could be a second high-profile conflict of interest brewing in NFL broadcasting. This time, it’s CBS that will need to make a decision about its journalistic standards. Matt Ryan, currently an analyst on the network’s NFL studio show The NFL Today, is reportedly taking a job as president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent most of his career behind center.

The catch? Apparently he also wants to keep his CBS job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Matt Ryan is “hoping” to retain his duties at CBS while serving as president of football operations for the Falcons. https://t.co/8I2l9nj1yZ pic.twitter.com/sYoPbe4AX6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2026

“Nothing the Falcons did down the stretch, including that four-game winning streak, made any difference. They had already determined they were moving on from Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Now likely moving forward with Matt Ryan who is, from my understanding, hoping to retain his duties at CBS as well. Also taking on that job as president of football operations.”

Whether CBS would actually agree to that arrangement is another story entirely. Being the president of football operations is much different from being a minority owner, like in Brady’s case. A minority owner could theoretically barely involve themselves in the day-to-day running of an NFL team. That doesn’t appear to be the case with Brady, who looks to be heavily involved in the Raiders operation. But on paper, there’s not really a “job description” to go along with minority owner.

President of football operations, on the other hand, is a very defined role. One that would require intimate knowledge of a team’s vision. Ryan would have a tough time coming off as objective should he retain the CBS job along with the Falcons job. Not to mention, he’d cease to get any sort of behind-the-scenes information from people working for other teams.

But the door has been opened, first by Brady and perhaps now by Ryan, for these types of arrangements to be made. The consequences of those arrangements, however, have not yet come fully into focus.