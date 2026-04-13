Credit: © Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy needed a bogey to win the Masters.

After a drive into the woods built tension that the unthinkable could happen, he hit his approach shot on 18, and for the better part of a minute, nobody watching on CBS had any idea where it went.

Not the announcers. Not the production truck. Nobody. The most important shot of the most important round of the year disappeared, and the network that has spent decades building its reputation as the cathedral of golf broadcasting couldn’t tell you where it landed until McIlroy walked into the bunker and found the ball himself. They also lost Cam Young’s second shot on 18. Both of them, gone, on the hole that decided the tournament.

The biggest 10 minutes of the year in our sport and we’ve got no idea where the golf balls are — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 12, 2026

Did the CBS cameraman have a stroke on both Rory and Cam’s 2nd shot on 18….?! What the hell was that ?? #themasters https://t.co/NyS7xjLlqi — The Hammer. (@HammerHeadBets) April 12, 2026

How do we not know where that ball landed?!? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 12, 2026

CBS successfully didn’t show one single second of where Rory or Cam Young’s 2nd shots went on 18. — Ken LaVicka (@KLVsays) April 12, 2026

WHERE IS THE GOLF BALL WHERE IS IT SHOW IT — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 12, 2026

New Masters record for not finding shots on 18. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) April 12, 2026

580k cameras. No one can find the ball on 18 — Dana O’Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) April 12, 2026

CBS not knowing where Rory’s approach went is the worst camerawork I’ve ever seen, and then they double it with missing Cam’s. What are we fucking doing. — beng (@kicknyrgios) April 12, 2026

Nah, it’s cool guys. None of us needs to know where the ball went. Just get to us when you can. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 12, 2026

CBS crushed it on those two shots. No idea where either ball landed. They weren’t completely sure until Rory walked into the bunker.

But hey, just 18 on Sunday at the Masters. No biggie. — Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) April 12, 2026

*72nd hole of the Masters* CBS: What if we lost both Rory and Cam Young’s balls and told everybody to figure it out — John Kurkjian (@JohnKurkjian_) April 12, 2026

CBS when Rory hits the most important shot of the round and everyone is wondering where the ball went… pic.twitter.com/rMyrmBWrJ5 — Jeremiah Barba (@jeremiahdbarba) April 12, 2026

CBS unable to track Rory and Cam’s shots on 18 was ridiculous. And apparently nobody to spot and at least tell Nance through his ear where it ended up. Instead just confusion. — Thomas Graf (@tgraf86) April 13, 2026

It wasn’t just 18. CBS had been losing things all afternoon, whether it was shots from contenders appearing on screen well after the fact, McIlroy’s drive on 15 briefly unaccounted for, or the broadcast occasionally feeling like it was running a few beats behind the actual tournament unfolding at Augusta. Individually, none of it was catastrophic. Live television is imperfect by definition, and a missed shot here or a delayed cut there eventually dissolves into the background noise of a four-hour broadcast. The audience forgives and forgets. The next shot comes, and you move on.

The problem is that Sunday’s misses didn’t dissolve. They accumulated quietly through the afternoon, each one small enough to overlook in isolation, until the tournament reached its most consequential moment and CBS was already operating with a deficit of goodwill it hadn’t quite noticed it had spent. When you’ve asked the audience to trust you with the small things and come up short a few times, the margin for error on the big thing shrinks considerably.

By the time McIlroy stood over his approach on 18, CBS needed to be perfect. It wasn’t close.

Does CBS know that Scottie Scheffler is playing? — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) April 12, 2026

This is the worst coverage of The Masters by CBS I’ve ever seen. Are the cameramen, producers and commentators all drunk? The camera angles alone are horrendous especially around the green. They barely showed Scheffler early on too. — Darwin Proximo (@HoodLifting) April 12, 2026

CBS has been so flawless at the Masters for my whole life. Makes today’s coverage stick out like a sore thumb. Hopefully they get it together on the back 9 — Tom Lang (@_TomLang) April 12, 2026

That bunker cam sucked for how big that moment was. Some horrific camera angle choices today. The director just had a bad day, not the end of the world.. is what it is. — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) April 12, 2026

This has been a brutal broadcast for CBS. When the folks from Augusta sit down with them this year, you can bet they’ll talk about this 15 seconds where we have no idea where Rory’s ball went, and Dottie moans. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/ak3mkpIN7V — Ryan (@PossiblyRy) April 12, 2026

Another #Masters for the memory…just a shame TV broadcast was one of the worst! So many missed shots, horrendous camera work, ill timed directing and hosts talking over on course conversations between player/caddy. — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) April 12, 2026

Rory wins again…I think. CBS missed the last 4 shots. I guess that’s what happens when you have one camera covering the course and the rest pointing at teenagers watching the broadcast in Ireland. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 12, 2026

CBS has had a brutal Sunday of broadcasting. Some shots shown like 15 minutes behind real time from guys contending https://t.co/Ysug3vu6lM — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) April 12, 2026

Then came the putt. A tap-in, effectively.

McIlroy had to breathe on a bogey put that was just a couple inches from the hole. It was a putt that, under any other circumstances, would have been a formality so complete that the broadcast team would already be reaching for their closing remarks. Instead, CBS chose a camera angle so poorly positioned that viewers couldn’t actually see the ball fall into the hole.

People who had spent the previous hour straining to track shots across a television screen were now straining to confirm whether the tournament was over. Some genuinely weren’t sure. The bunker cam that captured McIlroy’s chip was bad enough, but at least a bunker shot has some margin for error. A tap-in putt on 18 to win the Masters does not. It’s the single most certain thing that will happen all week, and CBS still managed to make it feel uncertain.

“Rory is a rare repeat winner at Augusta!” – Jim Nantz ⛳️🏆🏆🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/habEYaXhSo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2026

McIlroy had just done something not seen since the glory days of Tiger Woods — won back-to-back at Augusta — and CBS gave the clinching moment a camera angle that made a portion of the viewing public briefly wonder if he’d somehow missed.

The camera angle they chose for that end made me have a slight thought he somehow missed. — Justin (@juza_23) April 12, 2026

Am I the only one who got fooled by the camera angle and thought Rory missed?!?! pic.twitter.com/iCvR6c0UCk — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 12, 2026

I watched the final putt on mute and it legit looked like Rory McIlroy missed it until they cut to the other camera angle of him smiling — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) April 12, 2026

seriously this is the shot you go with??? can’t even see the ball go in pic.twitter.com/FYxs30c5N2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 12, 2026

@CBS Wow… several shots at the Masters today where the camera people don’t know where the ball went. Like Rory’s last one. SMH — Patrick McCraney (@pmccraney45) April 12, 2026

The broadcast didn’t have a clean shot of the final putt which was odd. We didn’t even see the ball go into the hole https://t.co/n3R7tURO65 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 12, 2026

The fact that none of us had any idea where his final iron shot went on 18 and the announcers didn’t even know if it was his ball in the bunker speaks to the HORRIBLE TV production — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April 13, 2026

Live television directing is a brutal, thankless, largely invisible craft. You are making hundreds of decisions a minute, operating on instinct and habit and muscle memory, and the only times anyone notices is when something goes wrong.

CBS has gotten it right at Augusta for a very long time. Long enough to have built something that feels less like a television broadcast and more like a civic institution. From the azaleas to the hushed reverence of the crowd noise to Nantz’s voice dropping half an octave whenever the moment demands it, that reputation is real, and it was earned over decades.

One rough Sunday afternoon does not erase it. Still, the Masters is also the one week a year where the margin for error compresses to almost nothing, where the audience is biggest and the moments are most irreplaceable. The whole country is watching a golf course in Georgia as if it were the only thing happening on earth. You can lose a shot on a Thursday at a no-name event, and nobody remembers by Friday. You lose it on 18 on Sunday at Augusta, and it’s the thing people are talking about the next morning instead of the extraordinary golf that preceded it.

Rory McIlroy won. He was magnificent. CBS, for fifteen minutes on the back nine of a Sunday at Augusta, was not.