Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts before putting in the ball on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images Credit: © Katie Goodale-Imagn Images
By Sam Neumann on

Rory McIlroy needed a bogey to win the Masters.

After a drive into the woods built tension that the unthinkable could happen, he hit his approach shot on 18, and for the better part of a minute, nobody watching on CBS had any idea where it went.

Not the announcers. Not the production truck. Nobody. The most important shot of the most important round of the year disappeared, and the network that has spent decades building its reputation as the cathedral of golf broadcasting couldn’t tell you where it landed until McIlroy walked into the bunker and found the ball himself. They also lost Cam Young’s second shot on 18. Both of them, gone, on the hole that decided the tournament.

It wasn’t just 18. CBS had been losing things all afternoon, whether it was shots from contenders appearing on screen well after the fact, McIlroy’s drive on 15 briefly unaccounted for, or the broadcast occasionally feeling like it was running a few beats behind the actual tournament unfolding at Augusta. Individually, none of it was catastrophic. Live television is imperfect by definition, and a missed shot here or a delayed cut there eventually dissolves into the background noise of a four-hour broadcast. The audience forgives and forgets. The next shot comes, and you move on.

The problem is that Sunday’s misses didn’t dissolve. They accumulated quietly through the afternoon, each one small enough to overlook in isolation, until the tournament reached its most consequential moment and CBS was already operating with a deficit of goodwill it hadn’t quite noticed it had spent. When you’ve asked the audience to trust you with the small things and come up short a few times, the margin for error on the big thing shrinks considerably.

By the time McIlroy stood over his approach on 18, CBS needed to be perfect. It wasn’t close.

Then came the putt. A tap-in, effectively.

McIlroy had to breathe on a bogey put that was just a couple inches from the hole. It was a putt that, under any other circumstances, would have been a formality so complete that the broadcast team would already be reaching for their closing remarks. Instead, CBS chose a camera angle so poorly positioned that viewers couldn’t actually see the ball fall into the hole.

People who had spent the previous hour straining to track shots across a television screen were now straining to confirm whether the tournament was over. Some genuinely weren’t sure. The bunker cam that captured McIlroy’s chip was bad enough, but at least a bunker shot has some margin for error. A tap-in putt on 18 to win the Masters does not. It’s the single most certain thing that will happen all week, and CBS still managed to make it feel uncertain.

McIlroy had just done something not seen since the glory days of Tiger Woods — won back-to-back at Augusta — and CBS gave the clinching moment a camera angle that made a portion of the viewing public briefly wonder if he’d somehow missed.

Live television directing is a brutal, thankless, largely invisible craft. You are making hundreds of decisions a minute, operating on instinct and habit and muscle memory, and the only times anyone notices is when something goes wrong.

CBS has gotten it right at Augusta for a very long time. Long enough to have built something that feels less like a television broadcast and more like a civic institution. From the azaleas to the hushed reverence of the crowd noise to Nantz’s voice dropping half an octave whenever the moment demands it, that reputation is real, and it was earned over decades.

One rough Sunday afternoon does not erase it. Still, the Masters is also the one week a year where the margin for error compresses to almost nothing, where the audience is biggest and the moments are most irreplaceable. The whole country is watching a golf course in Georgia as if it were the only thing happening on earth. You can lose a shot on a Thursday at a no-name event, and nobody remembers by Friday. You lose it on 18 on Sunday at Augusta, and it’s the thing people are talking about the next morning instead of the extraordinary golf that preceded it.

Rory McIlroy won. He was magnificent. CBS, for fifteen minutes on the back nine of a Sunday at Augusta, was not.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann