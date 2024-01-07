Kevin Harlan Photo Credit: CBS Sports
Kevin Harlan is widely recognized as one of the best play-by-play announcers in sports, so fans always know they’ll be entertained when he calls a game.

Harlan definitely delivered Sunday, calling the crucial Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans game for CBS. The veteran broadcaster made several spine-tingling calls that drew praise from fans, notably a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley early in the second quarter.

“Lawrence to the air,” Harlan began, “Robinson up to block, moving up, going deep — he’s got him! He’s got Ridley, that is six! What a throw! Touchdownnnn, Jaguars!”

 

It didn’t hurt that Harlan had some great scoring plays to call, including this first-quarter reception where Titans star Tyjae Spears broke a couple of tackles and skirted the sideline for a 28-yard TD.

“Oh, he broke free! He’s gonnnnne!” Harlan called.

When Jacksonville got a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter, Harlan once again rose to the occasion.

Yes, fans can always depend on Harlan for his NFL and NBA coverage. Whether he’s calling touchdowns,  making one of his legendary fan-on-the-field calls or calling a game-winning shot, he’s always entertaining.

Fans really appreciated Harlan’s efforts Sunday.

[David Furones, Sun Sentinel; Photo Credit: CBS Sports]

