Kevin Harlan is widely recognized as one of the best play-by-play announcers in sports, so fans always know they’ll be entertained when he calls a game.

Harlan definitely delivered Sunday, calling the crucial Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans game for CBS. The veteran broadcaster made several spine-tingling calls that drew praise from fans, notably a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley early in the second quarter.

“Lawrence to the air,” Harlan began, “Robinson up to block, moving up, going deep — he’s got him! He’s got Ridley, that is six! What a throw! Touchdownnnn, Jaguars!”

HE’S GOT RIDLEY! Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley to put the Jaguars ??? And Kevin Harlan with a majestic call of the Jacksonville touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qYauNH38FZ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 7, 2024

It didn’t hurt that Harlan had some great scoring plays to call, including this first-quarter reception where Titans star Tyjae Spears broke a couple of tackles and skirted the sideline for a 28-yard TD.

“Oh, he broke free! He’s gonnnnne!” Harlan called.

Kevin Harlan on the Jaguars-Titans call for CBS. ??️ https://t.co/toPTiWKP5S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 7, 2024

When Jacksonville got a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter, Harlan once again rose to the occasion.

Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram connect for a much-needed Jaguars TD in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/3eh7oRCJ8L — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 7, 2024

Yes, fans can always depend on Harlan for his NFL and NBA coverage. Whether he’s calling touchdowns, making one of his legendary fan-on-the-field calls or calling a game-winning shot, he’s always entertaining.

Fans really appreciated Harlan’s efforts Sunday.

Kevin Harlan is an excellent football caller! TV and Radio. One of the very best! pic.twitter.com/Dk3hmUo8tb — Erik Tomas (@ETRaceline) January 7, 2024

It’s a shame this is Kevin Harlan’s final NFL TV broadcast until September

pic.twitter.com/DSVYHhi3Kd — Jai Shields (@TheJShield) January 7, 2024

Here is a hill I'll die on:

Kevin Harlan is the best play-by-play man, and no one else even comes close. The amount of action he describes in a single play is amazing. pic.twitter.com/NICblEo3oI — John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) January 7, 2024

Best announcer in the game — MoreOnBettingFAL (@BettinFreddyFAL) January 7, 2024

It was awesome Kevin Harlan was calling Henry’s possible last game in Tennessee. Kevin is the best🔥#Titans — Rickie W (@tngolfer) January 7, 2024

[David Furones, Sun Sentinel; Photo Credit: CBS Sports]