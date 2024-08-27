CBS Sports announcer Kevin Harlan plays “Name That Call.” Photo Credit: CBS Sports

For those fans who can’t get enough of Kevin Harlan’s electric calls on big plays and iconic moments, CBS Sports just dropped a fun “greatest hits” video on YouTube.

And to make the video even more enjoyable, Harlan is challenged to a game, “Name That Call,” where he is asked to identify those calls.

It’s a tough task, given that Harlan starts out by saying he’s probably called play by play on more than 500 NFL network games in his career.

Harlan had no idea on the first highlight, a split-second clip where he exclaimed, “Oh!”

“That could be any game,” he laughed.

“You’ve made that sound a couple of times,” the producer joked.

Harlan then got an easier call: “He broke his ankles!”

Without hesitating, Harlan named the game and the play, where Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke off a scintillating touchdown run.

“Lamar Jackson, as only he can do, pulled off this whirlwind run where he was dodging defenders, and cutting and slicing, at one point … he just spun so fast, the guy just tripped over his own feet,” Harlan said.

For a man who’s probably seen many fights and skirmishes through the years, the next one might have seemed impossible: “Oh, we have a fight!”

Harlan guessed a Raiders-Chargers game. Close, it was the Raiders and Broncos.

Harlan ended up doing surprisingly well in the challenge. It certainly seemed he was having fun traveling down memory lane, and the eight-minute video is well worth a watch for all football fans who enjoy hearing a legendary broadcaster call some great plays.

[NFL on CBS]