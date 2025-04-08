Photo Credit: CBS Sports

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is usually very respectful of other teams.

Recall that he even scolded a reporter last month for mispronouncing “Gonzaga.”

But in a brief interview early in Monday night’s championship game against Florida, Sampson trashed another team.

Sasquatch State.

That college doesn’t exist, of course. (If it did, it would probably be in the Pacific Northwest, possibly a Pac-12 team at one point before fleeing to a conference with better TV money.)

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson talked to Sampson during a timeout midway through the first half. She pointed out the Cougars had yet to hit a three-point shot.

“I don’t think they’ve made a three yet either, we haven’t made a three,” Sampson said. “It’s nerves. It’s championship night. This isn’t the middle of January against Sasquatch State. This is the national championship, there are going to be nerves. Both teams will settle in.”

“What conference is Sasquatch State in,” play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle asked a few seconds later.

“I was 5-and-0 against Sasquatch State,” color analyst Bill Raftery joked. “We won three in overtime, it was a tough road trip, I’ll tell you that.”

“They were your cupcake when you were at Seton Hall,” Eagle joked.

The “Sasquatch State” reference was reminiscent of Sampson’s comments following Houston’s win over Duke on Saturday. He praised the Big 12, and said, “We weren’t 34-4 playing in the Toy Poodle League.”

Sampson can get a bit aggravated with the media and certain questions; earlier this year, he balked at a reporter asking him to comment on the officiating after he got ejected.

“I have no thoughts,” Sampson said. “So, if I say something and answer your question, they fine me $25,000. What part of $25,000 are you willing to pay? So, don’t ask me silly questions because it’s a $25,000 fine if I tell the truth. I can’t, so don’t ask me.”

So perhaps as a defense mechanism against saying something he shouldn’t say, Sampson keeps a list of made-up terms (Sasquatch State, Toy Poodle Conference) that he can toss off without thinking, while concentrating on more important issues — like trying to win a national championship.

Not surprisingly, Sampson’s throw-away comment Monday night drew plenty of “Sasquatch State” jokes on social media.