If you’ve never watched CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League Today, you’re missing out on a studio show that rivals Inside the NBA for balancing analysis with humor and, perhaps most importantly, a steady stream of goofing on one another.

The show’s intro to Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain was a perfect example of that.

Damn Kate, didn’t have to do him like that… 😂pic.twitter.com/QXMRvalEPJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 31, 2025

“Welcome, everybody, to our sixth Champions League final here on CBS. And what an honor it has been,” said host Kate Scott (née Abdo), welcoming audiences to the broadcast. “I guess at home, you might be wondering, ‘how did CBS Sports put together this group to create a hit show? How did they know who to pick?’ Well, I can tell you how it went.

“At first, they needed someone to hold it all together. They thought, let’s find a host with a wealth of international football experience, someone intelligent, multilingual, mature enough to carry a serious conversation, cool enough not to be offended by the jokes. Here I am, Kate Scott.”

The camera then pulled back to reveal French soccer superstar Thierry Henry sitting next to Scott.

“Next, they thought, Americans demand credibility in their sports coverage. So the search was on for a former player who was iconic on the pitch, someone who sees the game on a different level, magic feet, and a genius mind, maybe someone with a resume that includes every major trophy imaginable for both club and country. And boy, did they find him. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.”

The camera pulled back even further to reveal Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Then the bosses thought, We need a bit of spice, a risk-taker, someone who may need to issue a public apology or there, a former player with an impressive resume. Are they booing for Jamie? Who knows? But a real team player, a loyal servant type of guy, ideally someone who an American audience can actually understand when he speaks. But then they thought, ‘Well, let’s not be too picky.’ Enter Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.”

Finally, the camera revealed former Manchester City star Micah Richards sitting at the end of the table, just waiting to find out how he would be the butt of this joke.

“And finally, what’s an American television show without a bit of entertainment? The year was 2020, and CBS’s search pivoted to Manchester. Not the red side. There were already enough former Manchester United players on TV. ‘Who was available from City, they asked.’ Quickly, the search pivoted to defenders to fullbacks, to be precise, the new stars of the modern game. And there he was.”

“Yes,” said Richards.

“A man with charisma, charm, and an undeniable resume… only to find out that Pablo Sabaneta wasn’t available. So here is his backup, Micah Richards,” Scott said, putting the button on the bit.

“You had me,” Richard exclaimed, laughing.

“Sorry,” added Scott, who was not sorry.

It’s certainly not the first time Scott has had some fun with Richards, and it certainly won’t be the last—all the more reason to pay attention to this fun and informative studio show.