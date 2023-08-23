The cast of Kickin’ It (via CBS Sports)

On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced a new interview show on the CBS Sports Golazo Network hosted by Kate Abdo.

Kickin’ It is a weekly interview show featuring Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, and Maurice Edu and will include “authentic and incisive conversations” with soccer personalities from both the US and abroad.

Abdo, Dempsey, Davies and Edu, who first began working together on CBS Sports’ coverage of Concacaf national team competitions, will combine their on-air dynamic and off-screen chemistry for this new chapter. With a mix of organic dialogue and agenda-setting discussions, KICKIN’ IT dives deep into trending topics and the captivating personal stories of the show’s incredible lineup of guests – as well as the four co-hosts themselves – to offer viewers a side to the stars rarely seen. Abdo leads CBS Sports’ soccer studio coverage and Dempsey, Davies and Edu starred on the U.S. Men’s National Team before becoming CBS Sports analysts.

Per CBS, a sneak peek of Kickin’ It will take place during Wednesday’s pre-match coverage of Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, airing on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickin’ It premieres on September 20 with a two-part Thierry Henry interview. Henry was part of the CBS UEFA Champions League coverage in recent seasons, and he was named the head coach of France’s U-21 team this week.

Future guests announced include Jozy Altidore and Matt Turner.

Since launching in April, the CBS Sports Golazo Network has steadily built up its array of content outside of live matches and replays. Morning Footy and Box 2 Box were available at launch and were joined by Attacking Third in July.