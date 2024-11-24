Jonathan Jones on Aaron Rodgers. (Awful Announcing on X.)

There’s been a ton of speculation about what’s ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. That intensified following the team’s firing of GM Joe Douglas this week, and subsequent reports on an apparent growing divide between Rodgers and the team (including owner Woody Johnson) from the likes of Dianna Russini and Ian Rapoport.

But while much of that reporting has suggested Rodgers may not suit up for the organization next season, it’s come with plenty of hedging. So it was notable to see CBS Sports’ lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones make a bolder prediction on The NFL Today Sunday, addressing host James Brown and saying “‘If you think he’s back for the Jets next year, JB, I have a bridge to sell you.’

On “The NFL Today,” @NFLonCBS‘ @jjones9 had quite the assessment of Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Jets. “If you think he’s back for the Jets next year, JB, I have a bridge to sell you.” pic.twitter.com/PsD9RUzqFK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2024

That’s going significantly further than Rapoport’s ” sources with knowledge of Johnson’s thinking say Rodgers must play far better down the stretch for the opportunity to return in 2025″ (although he did add that one source would be “shocked” if Rodgers was back) or even Russini’s “no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets” and “my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets.” And, interestingly enough, this week also saw a report from Jordan Schultz that the Johnson/Rodgers divide has been “overblown”:

Sources: The narrative of a fractured relationship between Aaron Rodgers and #Jets owner Woody Johnson is “overblown.” In fact, the two enjoyed dinner together in New York City just a couple of weeks ago. There has been ongoing communication between them, and both agree the… pic.twitter.com/OBNoGqlOPu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 24, 2024

We’ll see if Jones’ prediction here comes true, and/or if he has to pivot into bridge sales.

