Credit: CBS Sports Network

One of college basketball’s preeminent insiders is launching a new show.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein will debut a new podcast for CBS Sports on Tuesday, the veteran hoops reporter announced on social media.

“Thrilled to announce that I’m launching a new show on Tuesday at 4:30 PM ET with CBS Sports,” Rothstein posted. CBS Sports digital platforms will now be the “exclusive podcast home” for Rothstein moving forward. The insider announced that Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson will be the first guest.

Barrett Media reports that the new podcast “will provide insider information, along with expert analysis and game picks for all upcoming matchups.” After the show’s debut on Tuesday, it will release another episode on Thursday, with new episodes being released throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Rothstein has become a critical part of CBS Sports’ college basketball coverage in recent years. He frequently appears on Inside College Basketball on CBS Sports Network, and has contributed to the network’s NCAA Tournament coverage since 2021.

Prior to announcing his new show, Rothstein has hosted the weekly College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein podcast which has a library of nearly 500 episodes and typically includes an interview with a prominent college basketball coach.