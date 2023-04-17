After winning the Masters just a week ago, it hasn’t taken long for Jon Rahm to immerse himself as a recognizable voice in the world of golf. And become a fan favorite at that.

On Sunday, after doing an interview with CBS during the final round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, Rahm was provided a headset and stuck around post-round to watch some golf and provide some insight that only he could. If he wasn’t already considering a career in broadcasting before Sunday’s appearance on CBS, then Rahm may want to see if the network has a spot for him. He made a natural transition to commentating on the event he finished in the top 15 of.

Before providing some great analysis, Rahm wanted to add a caveat to viewers that being a golf commentator wasn’t his full-time job. “Listen, this is not my full-time job, obviously,” said Rahm.

Needless to say, Rahm went on to provide some expert analysis on how to play the course conditions in Hilton Head and how a windier day on Sunday affected the playing conditions. At the same time, he managed to seamlessly break down Patrick Cantlay’s short game and give viewers more than they bargained for, as he dissected a 20-yard shot.

If this professional golf thing doesn’t work out, @JonRahmpga might have a future as a golf analyst ? pic.twitter.com/17M32L41Zu — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 16, 2023

“That shot is about as good as it gets,” Rahm said.

And so was Rahm’s analysis according to viewers. For those who tuned in, Rahm elevated the broadcast with his knowledge, experience, and expert analysis. Those who heard Rahm on the broadcast notably gravitate more towards the Masters champion. He opened himself up to some vulnerability by appearing on CBS, and judging by the reactions, it certainly paid off.

Jon Rahm sees the walk-and-talk and raises to booth announcer for a few holes. Knocks it outta the park, too. Decent backup gig if this whole golf thing doesn’t work out. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 16, 2023

Since last Sunday, Jon Rahm: -Won the Masters

-Got to World No. 1

-Finished top-15 at Hilton Head

-Stuck around post-round to do CBS commentary He must be exhausted. But it’s obvious how much he loves golf and it’s so cool to hear him in this context — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 16, 2023

Jon Rahm: "Well it is not my full time job to commentate on golf." Jon Rahm: Proceeds to intricately break down Patrick Cantlay's short game, discuss Sahith's hole out and detail exactly what Fitzpatrick is thinking about as he tries to hold off Spieth and win the tournament. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 16, 2023

Sneaky feels like Jon Rahm is becoming a general public fan favorite on the level of Spieth, Rory, etc. Unique blend of insanely fiery (in a good way) and then very measured off course. Plus being European with absolutely perfect English. It’s a winning combo. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 16, 2023

This is awesome — CBS brought Jon Rahm in for an interview and then gave him a headset to stick around and give insight while the leaders come down the stretch — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 16, 2023

[Golf on CBS]