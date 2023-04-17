Jon Rahm
After winning the Masters just a week ago, it hasn’t taken long for Jon Rahm to immerse himself as a recognizable voice in the world of golf. And become a fan favorite at that.

On Sunday, after doing an interview with CBS during the final round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, Rahm was provided a headset and stuck around post-round to watch some golf and provide some insight that only he could. If he wasn’t already considering a career in broadcasting before Sunday’s appearance on CBS, then Rahm may want to see if the network has a spot for him. He made a natural transition to commentating on the event he finished in the top 15 of.

Before providing some great analysis, Rahm wanted to add a caveat to viewers that being a golf commentator wasn’t his full-time job. “Listen, this is not my full-time job, obviously,” said Rahm.

Needless to say, Rahm went on to provide some expert analysis on how to play the course conditions in Hilton Head and how a windier day on Sunday affected the playing conditions. At the same time, he managed to seamlessly break down Patrick Cantlay’s short game and give viewers more than they bargained for, as he dissected a 20-yard shot.

“That shot is about as good as it gets,” Rahm said.

And so was Rahm’s analysis according to viewers. For those who tuned in, Rahm elevated the broadcast with his knowledge, experience, and expert analysis. Those who heard Rahm on the broadcast notably gravitate more towards the Masters champion. He opened himself up to some vulnerability by appearing on CBS, and judging by the reactions, it certainly paid off.

