Credit: GOAT Talk Podcast via Houston Texans

J.J. Watt scored the biggest promotion in media of the NFL offseason so far when CBS moved him to the No. 2 broadcast booth last month. But as more details emerge about the move, it sounds as if it will be a big adjustment from everyone involved.

Days after learning Watt would be his new partner, CBS announcer Ian Eagle revealed that he was not consulted about the change that flipped Watt in for Charles Davis. And while CBS may see Eagle and Watt as potential successors in the top booth, the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman is still getting comfortable with one of the main responsibilities of an analyst’s job.

During an interview on the Houston Texans GOAT Talk podcast with his former teammates Andre Johnson and Jonathan Joseph, Watt expressed the challenge of being critical of NFL athletes as an analyst at CBS.

“I love still being around ball. I love being able to talk football. It would be very weird if I didn’t have some tie to the game, because I love watching it, talking about it, breaking it down,” Watt said.

“At the same time, I have a very difficult time criticizing guys because I was on the field. I know, you’ve got a guy who’s breaking down film and he’s drawing up the play and you’re like, ‘that’s not my assignment, that’s not my job,’ and you just threw all this blame on me on national TV. So I never want to be that guy, so I’m always very careful from that standpoint, but it has been really, really fun still being a part of the game.”

Even for someone as beloved and sharp as Watt, the top question every retired athlete faces when they take a top job in the media is whether they can be honest about their comrades. The reality of every sport and every game is that even with the best intentions and preparation, athletes make mistakes. And there are plenty who don’t even clear that intention or preparation bar.

Analysts like Watt are paid heaps of money to explain to fans what happened on the field, how it affected the team and what it means. If they can’t be critical just because they were once part of the fraternity on the field, their analysis rings hollow.

To be fair to Watt, this interview sounds as if it was recorded before CBS announced his promotion. However, he likely knew it was coming and still sounded hesitant about the inevitable criticism he would have to dish.

It’s not an easy adjustment, and just about every athlete in media has sounded off about what it felt like to make that transition. But the best commentators stand out by picking their spots and balancing the trust of the audience with the respect of the players.

After giving J.J. Watt a big opportunity this spring, CBS is hoping he finds that balance quickly.