Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII this past February on CBS, all eyes in NFL media were on Tony Romo.

Criticism was everywhere, even at his own network. Before the season, former CBS chair Sean McManus reportedly visited Romo at home for an “intervention” with suggestions on how to improve. Across the business, analysts like Tom Brady and Troy Aikman had one-upped Romo’s once-historic annual salary. Romo was awkward when discussing the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance, and his booming interruptions became a meme online.

Yet his call of a record-breaking Super Bowl went off (mostly) without a hitch, and CBS now appears to be just fine with him in that top booth alongside Jim Nantz.

In a joint appearance on the SI Media podcast ahead of a huge Week 11 clash between Kansas City and Buffalo on CBS, Nantz punched back at Romo’s critics, saying the scrutiny and constant evaluation is “unfair” given how effective Romo is as a broadcaster and his commitment to evolving.

“(Improvement) is kind of a hard thing to define,” Nantz said. “Because you do the reps, and the reps and the experience and what feels right leads you there. So it’s a little unfair for him to sit and like try and evaluate that. I can evaluate it, and whether he realizes or not, he’s growing. And every great broadcaster does that. He’s a great broadcaster. He’s going to have a long career doing this. And I love our partnership.”

The longtime CBS announcer added that the chemistry, fun and preparation he and Romo are bringing to the booth this NFL season are at an all-time high.

And he attributes that to Romo accepting the feedback and putting in the work.

“I’m so damn proud of Tony,” Nantz said. “Tony is in Year 8, so all these things that you ask, how is he getting better? I feel it more than anyone. I feel the progression. And he’ll tell you, I think four, five weeks in a row, we walk out of the booth, and I give him a big bear hug and just tell him how proud I am. There’s a bit of a generation gap between us, and I’ve tried to be a mentor to him … but I’m having a ball, and his preparation is really good. I feel it in the way we’re telling stories together; I feel it in every meeting that we’re in. And the sense of timing thing, we all learn that and how it works best.”

After Nantz’s praise, host Jimmy Traina asked Romo directly about the criticism and whether Romo felt he adjusted his approach as an analyst based on the noise that followed him throughout 2023.

Romo responded that he takes his cues from fans first and foremost.

“You always try to be the best version of yourself, and us being the best team ever,” Romo said. “I think we work really well together, and our brains are so fast. And for me, you are what’s best for the fans. You want what’s best for everyone, and it’s just about making it an enjoyable experience. So if the fans say they want this, I want to give it to them. So literally, that’s all we’re trying to do, and I think that’s showing … maybe we’re lucky enough that, like last week (a Philadelphia blowout win over Dallas), people stay tuned because they enjoy the experience.”

The former Cowboys quarterback took the NFL by storm when CBS hired him in 2017. He quickly developed a reputation for predicting plays pre-snap and having a QB crystal ball that made the broadcast feel almost interactive.

Nantz believes that skill set is just as sharp as ever, even as Romo hones the other aspects of his craft.

“Nobody does that like he does,” Nantz said of Romo’s predictions. “He sees so much and he articulates that, and there’s an energy level and a sound to his voice that I think reels people i,n. So he is subconsciously growing. We all are … I know our chemistry has never been better, so we’re in a good spot.”

Both Nantz and Romo are under contract for several more years at CBS. However, Romo’s original 10-year deal is set to expire before CBS’ next Super Bowl.

The criticism Nantz tried to quiet will always be there. But their comfort as a tandem and Romo’s continued improvement bodes well for their futures and the CBS broadcast.

[SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina]