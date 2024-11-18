Credit: CBS Sports

When the NFL on CBS announced its broadcasting assignments for Week 12, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson were nowhere to be found.

CBS’ NFL A-team is getting a much-deserved week off following a thriller between Buffalo and Kansas City in Week 11. They’ll be pulling double duty in Week 13, so they’ll be on the call for Cooper Rush vs. Tommy DeVito (Cowboys-Giants) on Thanksgiving Day.

And then a few days later, they’ll undoubtedly have the call for Eagles-Ravens in Baltimore.

Game Announcers for Week 12 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/zurtD1BcGD — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 18, 2024

The timing of this break is interesting, especially compared to last season, when CBS gave the trio Week 13 off after a stretch of two games in the same weekend. This year, however, they’ll take the break a week earlier, likely due to a lackluster Week 12 slate that includes Chiefs-Panthers, Buccaneers-Giants, Patriots-Dolphins, Titans-Texans and Broncos-Raiders.

Week 14 promises just a tad more, as CBS has Seahawks-Cardinals in what could be a late-season push for first place in the NFC West. Not a single other matchup consists of two teams at or above .500, so while we can’t assume what CBS’ A-team assignments will be more than two weeks out, perhaps the network will prioritize the most competitive matchup of the weekend.

In previous years, the A-team would typically get the Sunday after Thanksgiving off. Last season, CBS deviated from that pattern, keeping them on the call for Eagles-Bills before allowing a rest during a Week 13 slate that left a lot to be desired.

This year, though, CBS is opting for a break a week earlier.

And fittingly, it’s keeping Nantz, Romo and Wolfson on for another NFC-AFC matchup featuring two likely playoff teams.

[NFL on CBS]