Photo Credit: CBS

Tony Romo used a word that stunned Jim Nantz during the CBS broadcast of Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

In the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for a Chiefs completion as they’ve done oh so many times before. Kelce turned the short pass into a 10-yard gain on third-and-four.

Romo noted that the 36-year-old Kelce has looked “sprightly” this season, and Nantz couldn’t believe that word choice from his broadcast partner. It led to some playful banter in the ensuing exchange.

Tony Romo: “[Travis Kelce] has looked sprightly this year…” Jim Nantz: “Did you say ‘sprightly’? That is big for you, Tony.” Tony Romo: “I know. I read the dictionary this week. It’s the first time.” Jim Nantz: “I’m impressed. Awesome.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/4heRLOYJI8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

“What a route by Kelce,” Romo said. “He’s looked sprightly this year. But this was rewind-the-clock. Just watch. ‘I’m going in! Nope! Goodbye!’ Creating three yards of separation against the young first-round pick (Jahdae) Barron.”

“Did you say ‘sprightly’?” Nantz asked in shock.

“I did,” Romo confirmed.

“That is big for you, Tony,” Nantz said.

“I know,” Romo agreed. “I read the dictionary this week. It’s the first time. My wife said, ‘Let’s read the dictionary.'”

“I’m impressed,” Nantz said. “Awesome. Let’s get sprightly into the game this week.”

The NFL on CBS No. 1 broadcast team was on the call for a wild game, which resulted in the Broncos winning on a walk-off field goal.