Credit: CBS Sports

Sports executives with both the leagues and television partners have a worrying storm on the horizon with Gen Z being not as tuned into sports as older generations. So the NFL on CBS wanted to try out Jim Nantz and Tony Romo speaking their language in a TikTok video.

The results are equal parts hilarious and terrifying.

A study last year found that only 58% of Gen Zers were sports fans and a whopping 27% disliked sports all together, which were both significant outliers compared to previous generations.

With that in mind, maybe one way to reach younger viewers is by incorporating more Gen Z terminology into the sporting lexicon. But if you watch this video featuring Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson reading a playoff promo for CBS with Gen Z lingo, you may have second thoughts on whether or not it’s really worth it. Or second thoughts on the overall direction of humanity.

A TikTok video is one thing, but we really need to take this to the next level and go with it in the game broadcasts if they truly want to make an impact with Gen Z fans. Although there may need to be a translation guide that comes with it.

Thankfully, we’re not in too much of a panic to go full Gen Z right now. But if Jim Nantz and Tony Romo start working Skibidi Toilet references into their commentary, then we’ll know it’s a brave new world.

