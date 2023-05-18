During the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, Jim Nantz threw some shade at LIV during Dustin Johnson’s tee-off.

As Johnson prepared to tee off during ESPN’s first round coverage, Nantz prefaced his comment about Johnson winning last week in Tulsa by noting “not sure if you had a chance to see it.”

Nantz just now, as Dustin Johnson tees off: "Not sure if you had a chance to see it, but he was the winner last week in Tulsa…" ? https://t.co/ymjAwTJZH5 pic.twitter.com/egA5puh54z — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) May 18, 2023

Johnson did indeed win at the LIV event in Tulsa this weekend, but CW affiliates across the country cut away prior to the end of the event after the start was delayed by weather.

This isn’t the first time Nantz has seemed to throw shade at LIV and The CW. During the Masters last month, Nantz casually noted that a Brooks Koepka shot ended up “on the cw….the crosswalk.” Yep, that’s what everyone calls the crosswalk. It wasn’t a reference to LIV’s broadcast partner at all!

