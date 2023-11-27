Photo credit: CBS

Jim Nantz wanted you to watch the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles on CBS, but he really wanted you to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Nantz and Tony Romo were on the call for Sunday’s CBS primetime game featuring Buffalo and Philadelphia, a matchup that didn’t disappoint, with Jalen Hurts leading the Eagles to a 37-34 victory in overtime. But going into overtime meant the late afternoon window game dipped into the night and nearly overlapped with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers game on NBC.

While CBS surely enjoyed the attention being on their primetime game during the 7 p.m. ET hour, Nantz seemed hellbent on sending the audience to NBC at exactly 8:22pm ET, reminding viewers of the Sunday Night Football kickoff at least three times in 25 minutes.

What time is Sunday Night Football, Jim? pic.twitter.com/eYDcqkOPC9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023



“Just a reminder, the kickoff of the Ravens and the Chargers game is at 8:22 p.m. Eastern, on NBC,” Nantz said with seconds remaining in regulation of the Bills-Eagles matchup.

About 15 minutes later, Nantz offered another promo for NBC: “Again, a reminder, Baltimore at the L.A. Chargers game is coming up on NBC at 8:22 Eastern Time,” he reiterated.

The renowned play-by-play voice waited less than 10 minutes for his next Sunday Night Football reminder. “Again, another reminder that the Ravens and Chargers game is coming up at 8:22 Eastern on NBC,” Nantz promoted. “We’re almost going to run into the start time of that game.”

After the third Sunday Night Football ad read for NBC, Romo chimed in, wisely remembering CBS will have programming to air at 8:22 p.m. ET too. “For those of you waiting, 60 Minutes will be coming up,” Romo said.

Maybe Nantz was attempting to remind the CBS audience they still had time before having to flip to NBC. Or maybe, CBS is mandated by the NFL to start promoting viewers about Sunday Night Football when the late window game is running late. But hearing Nantz incessantly send their audience to NBC, with no regard to future programming on CBS, was strange, and serves as another reminder that the NFL reigns supreme.

