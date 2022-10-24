The NCAA Tournament will sound a lot different after 2023.

Per the New York Post, Jim Nantz will be stepping away from the CBS/WBD Sports coverage of March Madness after the upcoming edition, which will be held in Nantz’s old stomping grounds of Houston.

Family is the reason cited by Nantz, who will continue as the voice of both the Masters and NFL on CBS, when talking to the Post.

“It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home,” Nantz said in a phone interview as he picked up his 6 and 8-year-old children from school. “Daddy needs to be home.”

Nantz’s replacement as the main NCAA Tournament play by play broadcaster will apparently be Ian Eagle, who got a new deal from CBS last year. Eagle has worked with Jim Sparnarkel on the NCAA Tournament in recent years, while Nantz has worked as part of a trio with Grant Hill and Bill Raftery.

While Nantz’s decision to step down is surprising, he’s been in this role for more than three decades. Moving on makes sense, especially with a capable replacement like Eagle waiting in the wings.

[New York Post]