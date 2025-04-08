Photo Credit: CBS

Jim Nantz has had more pressure-filled assignments as a broadcaster than most in the sports media industry could ever dream of. But all of the high-leverage moments in his career seemingly don’t compare to the kind of nervousness that Nantz feels as a fan, watching his Houston Cougars on the grandest stage of them all.

Monday’s National Championship game between Houston and the Florida Gators presents one of the more pressure-filled moments of Nantz’s life, an admission he made ahead of the matchup in a video shown on the CBS pregame show on Monday.

“I’m hopelessly in love with my alma mater,” said Nantz. “Specifically, this basketball program. It brings my whole life full circle. When I was a kid, sitting courtside and I was the public address announcer for Phi Slama Jama. And I was the host of the Guy Lewis television show. It’s personal. I get more nervous watching the games than I ever did calling the games. I called 354 NCAA Tournament games, 96 Final Four games. All of those were far easier than sitting in the stands and living possession by possession with my Houston Cougars.”

Jim Nantz: “I’m hopelessly in love with my alma mater… I called 354 NCAA Tournament games, 96 Final Four games. All of those were far easier than sitting in the stands and living possession by possession with my Houston Cougars.” 🏀🎙️pic.twitter.com/lOPfcw7fFg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2025

As Nantz alluded to, the early stages of his legendary career were formed both during his time at the University of Houston and later as an anchor and sportscaster for KHOU 11 in Houston.

All of the love that Nantz has for Houston is mutual from Kelvin Sampson and the Houston basketball program. Nantz was even included in the team’s photo after winning their Elite Eight matchup against Tennessee earlier in the NCAA Tournament.

Anyone else in Nantz’s position would likely be far more concerned about his upcoming assignment to call the Masters on CBS later this week, his 40th time calling the storied event.

Houston was never able to get over the hump when Nantz was in town, falling in both the 1983 and 1984 National Championships. Maybe this time around, all of Nantz’s dedicated support will have a far less painful conclusion.