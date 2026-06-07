Bryce Adair during his tribute on-air on CBS on June 6th, 2026. Credit: CBS Sports
By Manny Soloway on

Jim Nantz delivered an emotional tribute during the third-round broadcast of the PGA Tour’s The Memorial Tournament in Ohio to honor CBS Sports production staffer Bryce Adair, who died following a car crash while working the tournament.

A GoFundMe set up to support Adair prior to his death says the accident occurred Wednesday night and involved a single vehicle. More than $75,000 had been raised as of Sunday, June 7.

Here is the tribute in full.

“Trust me when I tell you that, in over 40 years, I have never seen our crew of 250 people come into a broadcast like this one carrying as much grief as they are now,” an emotional Nantz said.

“Everyone loved him,” Nantz continued. “Every day, Bryce would greet you with a warm smile and a caring, compassionate spirit. He did many things for us. He won an Emmy for our Super Bowl broadcast. The world was his, and he deserved the world. I’m the one who has a chance to tell you how much we loved him.”

Adair grew up in Martinez, Georgia, and attended Valdosta State University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working at CBS in September 2017.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said, “I will remember him for his infectious smile, his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in the car. He will be sorely missed.”

Other CBS coworkers paid tribute to Adair on social media.

About Manny Soloway

Manny Soloway is a Iowa based writer focusing on TV ratings. He is also the founder of the TV Media Blog substack.

View all posts by Manny Soloway