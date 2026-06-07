Credit: CBS Sports

Jim Nantz delivered an emotional tribute during the third-round broadcast of the PGA Tour’s The Memorial Tournament in Ohio to honor CBS Sports production staffer Bryce Adair, who died following a car crash while working the tournament.

A GoFundMe set up to support Adair prior to his death says the accident occurred Wednesday night and involved a single vehicle. More than $75,000 had been raised as of Sunday, June 7.

Here is the tribute in full.

During the third round of The Memorial tournament on Saturday, Jim Nantz honored CBS Sports colleague Bryce Adair, who passed away at 31 after sustaining injuries during a car accident on Wednesday while in Ohio working the event. pic.twitter.com/vul98oJbjg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2026

“Trust me when I tell you that, in over 40 years, I have never seen our crew of 250 people come into a broadcast like this one carrying as much grief as they are now,” an emotional Nantz said.

“Everyone loved him,” Nantz continued. “Every day, Bryce would greet you with a warm smile and a caring, compassionate spirit. He did many things for us. He won an Emmy for our Super Bowl broadcast. The world was his, and he deserved the world. I’m the one who has a chance to tell you how much we loved him.”

Adair grew up in Martinez, Georgia, and attended Valdosta State University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working at CBS in September 2017.

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said, “I will remember him for his infectious smile, his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in the car. He will be sorely missed.”

Our CBS family lost a great friend and colleague today. Bryce Adair brought joy to our crew, he was a kind soul and a true gentleman. I will remember him for his infectious smile, his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in… — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) June 6, 2026

Other CBS coworkers paid tribute to Adair on social media.