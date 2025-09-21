Photo Credit: CBS

CBS went all-out on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its NFL pregame show, The NFL Today. The pregame show featured an incredible 1975 throwback look and feel throughout, and the theme even carried over to CBS NFL game broadcasts in Week 3.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had the CBS call for Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. And Nantz opened the broadcast with a nod to CBS and NFL Today broadcasting legend, Brent Musburger.

“You are looking live at U.S. Bank Stadium,” Nantz began in the Bengals-Vikings intro that featured retro graphics.

Nantz and Romo also wore old-school CBS Sports blazers as they prepared viewers for the game.

“You are looking live…” – Jim Nantz with the Brent Musburger tribute to begin the Bengals-Vikings CBS throwback intro. 🏈📺🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/V62Bok8TYS pic.twitter.com/7mmELbnsDV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

“You are looking live” is the line Musburger is famous for saying to open broadcasts.

Musburger explained on NFL Today+ how “You are looking live” came to be.

Brent Musburger describes how ‘You are Looking Live’ started pic.twitter.com/5nDNjtqUVE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 21, 2025

Additionally, Musburger shared a moment with Nantz — “my old dear friend,” as Musburger called him — on Sunday’s The NFL Today.

Jim Nantz and Brent Musburger share a moment on the NFL Today throwback show 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2dB28DDxF9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 21, 2025

Two titans in sports broadcasting.