Mar 31, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; CBS commentator Jim Nantz looks on during a practice session the day before the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Nantz’s smooth delivery in the booth has made him a broadcasting icon.

The veteran CBS broadcaster illustrated that Sunday during an awkward moment in the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Just before the second half began, Nantz and analyst Tony Romo gave a quick recap of the first half. The broadcast flashed a graphic comparing first half stats for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

One huge problem: While Purdy’s stats were displayed, the image accompanying the graphic featured backup QB Sam Darnold, who had not played.

After Romo finished a quick breakdown of various stats and storylines, Nantz quickly stepped in with a great save.

“You might have seen that graphic right there,” Nantz said. “This is Halloween week, by the way. So Brock Purdy was dressed up as Sam Darnold right there in that graphic.”

"You might have seen that graphic right there. This is Halloween week, by the way. So Brock Purdy was dressed up as Sam Darnold right there in that graphic." Jim Nantz with the smooth save. pic.twitter.com/nYjdHv5BbY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023

You can’t teach that in broadcasting school.

The CBS production crew probably prepared for Darnold to start the game, as Purdy had been in the NFL’s concussion protocol until Saturday.

No matter how the mistake happened, Nantz’s smooth comeback somehow made it all better. Fans took notice.

How does that even happen? — Matt Chinander (@chinanderm) October 29, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. — Joe Maracic (@GrafixJoker) October 29, 2023