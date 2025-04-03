Screengrab: No Laying Up Pod on YouTube

For some reason, news about Jim Nantz’s impending 11-year retirement made waves last week.

We aren’t blameless. Awful Announcing wrote up how Nantz confirmed his retirement plan for the Masters, but this isn’t the first time he’s talked about it. Since 2016, Nantz has stated that he hopes to keep broadcasting until the 100th Masters in 2036 when he’ll be 76 years old.

After an all-out media cycle that included multiple outlets running with the story, Nantz wasn’t especially pleased with how his comments were aggregated.

“There was a lot said last week about a certain retirement date, I think it was called,” Nantz said via Front Office Sports. “I never made that proclamation or declaration. I’ve said it for decades that I would really like to one day be able to be at Augusta for the hundredth playing of the Masters.”

It was his best attempt to walk back those comments while also clarifying his intentions.

“There was not an attempt there to try to put a timeline on it,” he said. “I’ve always said it with a wink in my eye and a little whimsy that if all things worked out and everybody wanted me to continue to do it, I would like to be there in 2036. I never wanted to have any attention on me and my longevity at Augusta.”

Nantz thought he made himself clear, but Dan Patrick couldn’t resist asking about it.

He just couldn’t resist poking fun at the 11-year farewell tour.

“Stop, you know, listen,” Nantz said on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. “I actually have it. We had this discussion on your show in 2016 … This thing just went viral last week for no good reason. It’s not the story. I just happened to say it in conversation. But when it gets spun like I am declaring or making an announcement, ‘This is my retirement.’ I would never want that attention. I would never do that.

“I just happened to say, like I said on your show nine years ago, and I said to Richard Deitsch, and I said to many other people out there through the years … I said that would be in a perfect world my last show. If I’d be able to make it, god-willing, CBS-willing, Augusta-willing, I would like to get the 100th playing of The Masters tournament. If that’s the case and we did get there, that would probably be my retirement date.”

But Nantz says that with a “twinkle” in his eye.

“I don’t really think about it,” he says. “I’m thinking about this show now. And, by the way, maybe I don’t make it there. Maybe I go beyond it. I don’t want to start putting a countdown clock on it.”

Patrick has to shop for a gift for Nantz. He has 11 years to get him something, but he has to ensure it’s not a rocking chair.

There’s no announcement here. Nantz made it clear he’s not putting a retirement date on his calendar anytime soon, and any talk of it should be taken with a grain of salt.