Photo Credit: CBS Sports on YouTube

For the past 14 years, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has been among the most well-respected bracketologists in the landscape of college basketball. But on Friday, he outlined how he will be looking for a new home ahead of the 2025 college basketball season.

In a post on X, Palm informed his fans that his time at CBS would be coming to an end, outlining how grateful he is to have been at the network for as long as he has been.

“After 14 years, my time at CBS has come to an end,” wrote Palm. “It is the best job I ever had. I am grateful to have worked with so many people who are not just great at what they do, but great people too. I don’t know what is next for me yet, so stay tuned.”

After 14 years, my time at CBS has come to an end. It is the best job I ever had. I am grateful to have worked with so many people who are not just great at what they do, but great people too. I don’t know what is next for me yet, so stay tuned. — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) April 11, 2025

In many ways, Palm is largely seen as one of the trailblazers for the bracketology industry around the NCAA Tournament, being the first media member to introduce RPI as a metric that the selection committee considered when determining the tournament field each year.

While Palm is largely known for his work in college basketball, he similarly has served as an expert in predicting the teams that would make up the College Football Playoff for CBS.

Only time will tell where Palm lands in the future. As a staple in the bracketology space, it sure seems as if he won’t have too much trouble finding another network that is interested in his services.

Regardless, his departure from CBS was acknowledged by a number of his now-former colleagues, who thanked him for his work at the network over the years in a series of posts on X.

“We’ll miss you, Jerry!” wrote Tom Fornelli, an analyst on the Cover 3 Podcast.

We’ll miss you, Jerry! — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 11, 2025

“You changed the Bracketology game for us. Thank you and it was a pleasure working with you all these years,” wrote CBS Sports Vice President of Programming Eric Kay.

You changed the Bracketology game for us. Thank you and it was a pleasure working with you all these years. — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) April 11, 2025

“You have been amazing in your role, Jerry! Congrats on a long run and good luck,” wrote Michael Samtur, the executive producer of the Zach Gelb Show.

You have been amazing in your role, Jerry! Congrats on a long run and good luck — Michael Samtur (@BigMikeCBS) April 11, 2025

“A pioneer in the industry,” wrote Matt Norlander of CBS Sports HQ. “Will miss the HQ hits with you. Those were always good fun. And I look forward to seeing you in Indy at next year’s Final Four as well.”