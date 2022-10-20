As soon as Jay Wright retired as head coach of the Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball program, the discussion about whether or not he’d end up behind a microphone somewhere started up. Now we have our answer as the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand is reporting that the two-time national champion is joining CBS and Turner Sports.

Per Marchand, Wright will call regular season college basketball games and do in-studio work for CBS while he will also be part of the studio team for CBS and Turner Sports during the Final Four.

CBS and Turner Sports did not comment on the report when contacted by Marchand. The NY Post reporter says that Wright received interest from ESPN and Fox Sports, but decided to go to CBS and Turner due to the ability to work the NCAA Tournament and Final Four, which they have the rights to through 2032.

Andy Katz first reported that Wright was interested in a broadcasting career move back in April.

Been told by a former staffer and close friend that the plan is for Jay Wright to rest and likely do television. He will be highly coveted in the broadcasting space by all networks who cover the sport. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 20, 2022

As Villanova’s head coach from 2001 to 2022, Wright reached heights that very few college basketball coaches ever do. Posting a 520–197 record in that time, he won national titles in both 2016 and 2018 and led the Wildcats to the Final Four four times, including this past season. A shock announcement at the time, Wright made it clear in his April retirement that his coaching days were done and that he “just didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had.”

More details are likely to come in the days ahead, including a formal announcement from the networks. Perhaps we’ll also find out who Wright will be paired with for college basketball games.

[NY Post’s Andrew Marchand]