On Monday, CBS announced that former Auburn quarterback and first round pick Jason Campbell was joining the cast of NFL Monday QB for this season, beginning next week.

Welcome to to the NFL Monday QB crew, Jason Campbell!! Catch @JCam_17, @AdamSchein, and the rest of the QBs every Monday on @CBSSportsNet! pic.twitter.com/VGOz5AfPYr — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 13, 2021

The show, airing each Monday at 6 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, is hosted by Adam Schein. He’s joined by several former QBs, including Campbell, Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason of The NFL Today, Steve Beuerlein, and Rich Gannon.

Campbell has been working as an analyst for the Auburn Sports Network in recent years, and also hosts Bleav’s Everything Auburn podcast with Taylor Davis.

I have no insight into Campbell’s Auburn work, but this is an interesting hire. Campbell isn’t a name that gets thrown around in the endless discussions about future NFL analysts, but if he impresses on Monday QB, he could be a name to watch for a potential analyst gig on Sundays (or Saturdays, for that matter).