While quite a few current college football sideline reporters are former collegiate athletes themselves, they don’t always get to show their athletic skills off in their reporting job. CBS’ Jamie Erdahl (who played basketball and softball at St. Olaf College in Minnesota, setting a still-standing single-season assist record of 129 in basketball in the 2008-09 season) sure did this week, though. With Erdahl and the SEC on CBS team (also featuring play-by-play voice Brad Nessler and analyst Gary Danielson) covering Arkansas at Alabama this week, Erdahl picked up on some previous comments from Alabama junior safety Jordan Battle about his basketball background, and challenged him and teammates Bryce Young and Jameson Williams to a game of P-I-G (H-O-R-S-E, but shorter, and better-themed for a game against the Razorbacks). And she won without even getting a letter, although Battle did manage to put up more of a fight than his teammates. Here’s that segment from CBS’ College Football Today ahead of the game broadcast:

Jordan Battle claims he’s the best basketball player on @AlabamaFTBL …

So our @JamieErdahl challenged him and some teammates to a game of ?P-I-G?

WHO YA GOT? pic.twitter.com/4uhH8DOXE5 — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 20, 2021

Those are certainly some impressive shots from Erdahl, and her consistency is notable as well. Battle was right that he’s got basketball skills too, though. This was a fun pre-game segment, and a cool way for Erdahl to show off her basketball background.

[SEC on CBS on Twitter]