The NFL Today on CBS crew paid tribute to departed members Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. Photo Credit: CBS Sports

The NFL Today on CBS had a new look Sunday, with a couple of familiar faces, Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason, missing.

Yet while Simms and Esiason are no longer part of the show, host James Brown hailed both veteran broadcasters for their contributions to NFL Today through the years.

Both former NFL quarterbacks parted ways with the show earlier this year when their contracts were not renewed. Esiason said he made the decision to leave, as “there comes a time when you have to find time for yourself.” Simms would have preferred to keep his role, but thanked CBS for a “great 26-year run.”

At the time, Brown said there was “disappointment” about their departures, “because (Simms and Esiason) have been family for decades.”

“So, yeah, I’m saying there’s sadness there because they were teammates,” Brown said in May. “But we’re also big boys. We all played sports — they have longer than me. And we understand that it’s part of the business.”

Brown hailed both Esiason and Simms Sunday as the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs neared.

“I think it’s only appropriate to talk about the success that we’ve enjoyed on this show,” Brown said. “And we’ve had two guys who certainly contributed significantly, we miss them, a shout out …”

“Boomer and Phil,” Bill Cowher called out.

“Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms,” Brown continued. “We thank you guys so very much.”

“Legends,” JJ Watt said.

Everyone on the set applauded.

James Brown and the NFL Today crew give a shoutout to Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms : “We miss them.” 🏈📺 https://t.co/tZP7drAYaA pic.twitter.com/qr0ICb6bVA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024



The show opted to go in a younger direction this season, adding former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan to join Brown, Cowher, Watt and Nate Burleson.

Simms and Esiason are back together with CBS, in a manner of speaking. Simms will be making weekly appearances this NFL season on Esiason’s Boomer & Gio show on WFAN, on the CBS Sports Network.

[CBS Sports]