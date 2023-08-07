Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist and owner Ice Cube performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Aric Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ice Cube has been quite open about what he feels is national disrespect for his BIG3 basketball league, despite a media deal with CBS.

This past weekend, with BIG3 games taking place in Boston, Ice Cube talked with the Boston Globe about the league, saying he felt the NBA was hindering the league’s growth because it was leaning on sponsors and networks to ignore BIG3.

The league, however, faces obstacles because Ice Cube believes the NBA views the BIG3 as a rival and has encouraged sponsors and major networks such as ESPN to disregard the league, making it more difficult to flourish. […] Ice Cube said the lack of media coverage and sponsorship “ is our biggest obstacle, this is the biggest thing that is holding the league from reaching higher success.”

“They can’t stop us but they can hinder us, slow our growth down, they could poison our sponsors or scare sponsors,” he said. “Tell other media outlets to not cover us if they want to cover the NBA. Advising networks not to play us if they’re NBA networks. These kind of things hinder the growth of the league but it hasn’t stopped the growth of the league because people want it. And at the end of the day, when people want something, [there’s] nothing the mainstream can really do to stop it. It’s going to happen.”’ Ice Cube has been beating this drum for a while. In June, he lamented the lack of interest from sports media outlets in BIG3. In July, Cube said that an NBA announcer was told he wasn’t allowed to mention BIG3 on the air. Cube called out “gatekeepers” that are keeping BIG3 from “reaching its full potential.” “Without a doubt, this reminds me of first breaking out with N.W.A.,” he said. “The mainstream really didn’t want the record to get traction and they couldn’t do nothing to stop it because the people wanted it. There’s a lot of parallels between what I’m doing with the sports and the BIG3 and the gatekeepers who are trying to keep it from reaching its full potential.” Ice Cube specifically mentioned ESPN in his criticisms, wondering why the network doesn’t talk about BIG3 while touting the league’s viewership. “I just know when things don’t make sense, there’s a reason why it’s not making sense,” he said. “And it’s usually something a person behind the scenario that’s making it not make sense. I don’t know what goes on at ESPN, why they will not acknowledge the league in any way, shape or form. But it’s happening.

“Our ratings are better than MLS, and some Major League Baseball games. People want the league. People are interested in the league. Our ratings are better than NHL and those leagues are covered. The WNBA is covered but not the BIG3. We have star power that can really, I would say, match most leagues that’s out there. It’s not like we’ve got chopped liver out there. “[ESPN] got drone races. They do everything but the BIG3. I just know it’s not happening. It’s not a coincidence.”