Ian Eagle carries quite a few pens in his work bag. Photo Credit: CBS Sports

Ian Eagle wants everyone to know that the video NFL on CBS posted was not staged. He really does carry dozens of pens in his work bag.

That revelation came out as CBS Sports filmed a short video with Eagle ahead of the NFL season, the kind of promo many networks produce.

“We asked Ian Eagle what he needs in the booth to call a game,” the voiceover said.

“Pens,” Eagle responded. “Many pens.”

“But we could not believe how many pens he was talking about,” the voiceover responded.

“Bring the bag over,” Eagle said, motioning to his work bag. “I don’t want anyone to think that this is a setup.”

So as the video rolled, someone pulled one big handful of pens after another out of the bag, like clowns climbing out of a car.

“You sir, are a pen thief,” someone joked.

“I’m not, I paid for all these pens,” Eagle said, before admitting “The hotel pens are free.”

Eagle got a good laugh at the video team’s astonished reaction to his huge collection.

Nothing can prepare you for the amount of pens Ian Eagle carries with him at all times. pic.twitter.com/z4G9fUDaSi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 29, 2024

Eagle said he didn’t have a favorite pen.

“I don’t play favorites … they’re all my babies,” he said.

It’s clear Eagle will never be that person in the media center asking, “Do you have a pen I can borrow?”

The veteran announcer went on to share some of the other items in his work bag.

The NFL on CBS team has had some fun making videos with its on-air talent in recent days. Earlier this week, the network challenged Kevin Harlan to identify some of his greatest calls, and he did surprisingly well.

