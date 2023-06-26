Ian Eagle will be presented his National Sportscaster of the Year Award on Monday, a well-deserved and long-overdue honor for a play-by-play veteran who, throughout his storied career, has quietly established himself as one of the most respected names in sports broadcasting.

Congratulations Ian Eagle on being named National Sportscaster of the Year. @YESNetwork’s five-time New York State award winner will accept his national award on Monday. pic.twitter.com/L0DjDUdUPL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 26, 2023

Finalists included Eagle’s TNT colleague Kevin Harlan, three-time recipient Al Michaels, Mike Tirico, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz, who Eagle will succeed as the voice of March Madness beginning next year.

This is Eagle’s first such honor after previously being named New York Sportscaster of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Following in his father’s footsteps, Eagle’s son, Noah, has put himself on a similar path, embarking on his own broadcast career as radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sirius XM.

Eagle achieved viral fame with his memorable call of Ja Morant’s dunk during last year’s playoffs, punctuating Morant’s acrobatic slam with a quip years in the making.

JA MORANT! ?? With Ian Eagle on the call. ? pic.twitter.com/20TIi40jjG — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 27, 2022

A graduate of Syracuse University, a school that’s produced Dick Stockton, Marv Albert, Bob Costas and Sean McDonough, among other industry leaders, Eagle has been credited as one of the most versatile broadcasters in his field, taking on NBA assignments for YES (where he serves as voice of the Brooklyn Nets) and TNT while also calling a full complement of NFL and college basketball games on CBS.

Other bullet points on Eagle’s career resume include manning the Westwood One radio booth for Thursday Night Football, appearing on Tennis Channel’s coverage of the French Open and announcing the annual Army/Navy game on CBS.