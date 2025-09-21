Photo Credit: CBS

The CBS 50th anniversary of The NFL Today even saw broadcasters leaning into the theme for NFL game broadcasts in Week 3. Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt went above and beyond with their efforts while on the call for the Pittsburgh Steelers-New England Patriots game in

Eagle sported a very 1975-esque mustache, while Watt wore vintage eyeglasses. And they each donned old-school CBS Sports blazers.

Is that Ian Eagle or Burt Reynolds? Who’s to say? pic.twitter.com/BdpJITUaTe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

Watt wasn’t able to hold in the laughter within seconds of Eagle welcoming viewers to the broadcast.

“Welcome to the broadcast booth, everybody,” Eagle began. “Ian Eagle, along with J.J. Watt.”

Watt began laughing.

“The over/under was two seconds for J.J. to lose it,” Eagle continued. “I should’ve taken the under.”

“It’s the lip sweater,” Watt replied. “I mean, it’s phenomenal.”

Eagle then asked Watt, “Do those glasses actually have lenses?”

“No,” Watt replied. “Nothing in here (pointing to glasses), nothing up here (pointing to head).”

Eagle and Watt brought humor to calling the action during the game as well.

“Put it in reverse, Terry,” Watt quipped after a play. “Put it in reverse.”

After Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas was ruled down on a nifty effort, Eagle said, “So, he doesn’t get credit for the ‘Matrix’ move. At least not officially in the box score. But for the highlight he does.”

Watt replied, “Yes. ‘Street cred’ is what it’s called.”

Watt is in his first year in the booth alongside Eagle after starring as a defensive end in the NFL, and Eagle recently said that the partnership “has really been a blast.” Most viewers have felt the same way watching the Eagle-Watt broadcasts so far.